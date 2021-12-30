Vanderbilt to postpone spring classes due to Omicron variant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vanderbilt University officials, including Chancellor Daniel Diermeier, have decided to delay the start of undergraduate spring classes due to the spread of COVID-19, according to a school announcement made Thursday.

“As we look ahead to the spring semester, we face yet another challenge from COVID-19 that will require our community to step up and work together as One Vanderbilt,” the announcement said. “The omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the nation and the world. In light of this, we must adapt to ensure that we can continue to pursue our educational and research mission as safely as possible.”

Officials delayed the start of the undergraduate semester to Jan. 17, though classes will not be held that day since it is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. School officials also made other changes to the semester, as listed below:

- The dates for spring break (March 5–13) and Commencement (May 13) are unchanged. Additional detail about the undergraduate academic calendar will be announced soon. - Most graduate and professional programs will delay classes until Jan. 17. Deans will communicate directly with their students, faculty and staff with school- and program-specific information. - We are instituting enhanced safety protocols for the entire campus community, including a Commodores Care period for students and the resumption of required masking indoors. - In addition, we are greatly expanding our testing program for the spring to support the health and safety of our community. This will include required testing for all returning students before they arrive on campus.

Chancellor Diermeier finished the announcement by encouraging people to get their COVID-19 boosters and register them online with the university.

