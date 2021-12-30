Vanderbilt to postpone spring classes due to Omicron variant
Vanderbilt University will postpone undergraduate classes due to COVID-19 concerns.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vanderbilt University officials, including Chancellor Daniel Diermeier, have decided to delay the start of undergraduate spring classes due to the spread of COVID-19, according to a school announcement made Thursday.
“As we look ahead to the spring semester, we face yet another challenge from COVID-19 that will require our community to step up and work together as One Vanderbilt,” the announcement said. “The omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the nation and the world. In light of this, we must adapt to ensure that we can continue to pursue our educational and research mission as safely as possible.”
Officials delayed the start of the undergraduate semester to Jan. 17, though classes will not be held that day since it is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. School officials also made other changes to the semester, as listed below:
Chancellor Diermeier finished the announcement by encouraging people to get their COVID-19 boosters and register them online with the university.
