Vol Walk at Music City Bowl canceled due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vol Walk for the Music City Bowl has been canceled out of COVID-19 caution and the safety of fans and players.

Vol walk canceled but that didn’t stop Tennessee fans from lining up and cheering on the buses as the team arrived just a short while ago for today’s Music City Bowl @wvltrick pic.twitter.com/UCtYNrcPyG — wvlt (@wvlt) December 30, 2021

The teams will still play each other on Thursday at 2 p.m. CST.

The Vols will look to earn their fifth consecutive bowl victory. The previous four have all come against opponents from the Big 10.

