Vol Walk at Music City Bowl canceled due to COVID-19
The teams will still play each other on Thursday at 2 p.m. CST.
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vol Walk for the Music City Bowl has been canceled out of COVID-19 caution and the safety of fans and players.
The Vols will look to earn their fifth consecutive bowl victory. The previous four have all come against opponents from the Big 10.
