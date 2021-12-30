Vols Coach Josh Heupel named FWAA’s Steve Spurrier First Year Coach Award finalist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel was recognized as a finalist for the Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach Award by the Football Writers Association of America Wednesday, just before the Vols are set to cap off their first season under the coach.

According to Tennessee Athletics, Heupel is vying for his second Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach Award, the first to ever do so. Heupel has won the most games this season of any Power Five head coach.

The Vols are set to take on Purdue Thursday at 3 p.m. live on ESPN.

