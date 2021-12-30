Advertisement

We’ll be clearing our skies today with another WVLT First Alert Weather Day looming

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Saturday.
Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021
Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of fog this morning, and more heavy rainfall is ahead for parts of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a partly sunny sky for the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s as we go into the afternoon.

Highs on Thursday will be near 67 in Knoxville to 63 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have isolated rain chances with patches of fog, mostly cloudy skies and temperatures near 53 to start Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Friday where we left off on Thursday with increasing showers and storms across the area. Storms will stay with us unfortunately through the NYE celebrations for Friday evening. Plan for ways to stay dry and get away from the thunderstorms should one come over your plans.

Our second First Alert Weather Day is Saturday afternoon into the early overnight. Rain is happening through much of the region during that time frame, plus a stronger/severe thunderstorm threat after dark.

Behind this storm front, we’re much, much, much colder Sunday evening into Monday. Sunday afternoon and the evening will have some snow falling. Falling is the key word; sticking may be more difficult. We have wet ground, and warm soil, both of which will make sticking snow a little more difficult.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

