What stores are open for New Year’s?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The New Year holiday can affect the hours of Knoxville businesses. Here’s a list of some stores and restaurants that will be open on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, as well as their hours.

Store hours can vary by location, so be sure to call your specific store before making a trip.

Walmart: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m. both days

Target: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Dec. 31 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Jan. 1

Party City: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Dec. 31 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Jan. 1

Publix: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. both days

Kroger: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. both days

Food City 6 a.m. - 12 a.m. both days

Trader Joe’s: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Dec. 31 Closed Jan. 1

Aldi: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Dec. 31 Closed Jan. 1

Walgreens: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. both days, pharmacy closed Jan. 1

CVS: Store hours vary Pharmacy open 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Dec. 31 Pharmacy open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Jan. 1

Applebee’s: 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. both days

Chili’s: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. both days

Waffle House: 24 hours

Papa John’s: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Dec. 31 10 a.m. - 1 a.m. Jan. 1

Domino’s: 10 a.m. - 1 a.m. Dec. 31 hours vary Jan. 1

Jet’s Pizza: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Dec. 31 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Jan. 1



Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.