What stores are open for New Year’s?
Here’s a list of which stores are open for the holiday.
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The New Year holiday can affect the hours of Knoxville businesses. Here’s a list of some stores and restaurants that will be open on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, as well as their hours.
Store hours can vary by location, so be sure to call your specific store before making a trip.
- Walmart:
- 6 a.m. - 11 p.m. both days
- Target:
- 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Dec. 31
- 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Jan. 1
- Party City:
- 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Dec. 31
- 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Jan. 1
- Publix:
- 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. both days
- Kroger:
- 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. both days
- Food City
- 6 a.m. - 12 a.m. both days
- Trader Joe’s:
- 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Dec. 31
- Closed Jan. 1
- Aldi:
- 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Dec. 31
- Closed Jan. 1
- Walgreens:
- 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. both days, pharmacy closed Jan. 1
- CVS:
- Store hours vary
- Pharmacy open 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Dec. 31
- Pharmacy open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Jan. 1
- Applebee’s:
- 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. both days
- Chili’s:
- 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. both days
- Waffle House:
- 24 hours
- Papa John’s:
- 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Dec. 31
- 10 a.m. - 1 a.m. Jan. 1
- Domino’s:
- 10 a.m. - 1 a.m. Dec. 31
- hours vary Jan. 1
- Jet’s Pizza:
- 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Dec. 31
- 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Jan. 1
