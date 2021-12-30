Advertisement

Will your cell phone work in the new year?

Major cell phone companies will be shutting down their third generation or 3G networks in 2022, potentially making your cell phone useless.
Once the 3G network is shut down, 3G cellphones will not work.
Once the 3G network is shut down, 3G cellphones will not work.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Major cell phone companies will be shutting down their third generation or 3G networks in 2022, potentially making your cell phone useless.

Once the 3G network is shut down, 3G cellphones will not work.

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are all retiring and decommissioning networks at different times.

The first is AT&T shutting down its 3G network in February 2022. AT&T stated on its website for customers impacted to “act now.”

Sprint and T-Mobile merged in April 2020. As of Mar. 31st, 2022 Sprint’s older 3G (CDMA) network will be retired than on Jun. 30th, 2022 Sprint’s LTE network will be retired. By Jul. 1st, 2022 T-Mobile’s older 3G UMTS network will be retired.

Verizon stated on its website, “We are actively decommissioning our 3G CDMA network and expect to be completed by no later than Dec. 31st, 2022.”

If you need help, the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program provides a temporary discount for eligible households during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one critically injured following Sevier Co. helicopter crash
One dead, one critically injured following Sevier Co. helicopter crash
Several neighbors told WVLT News that they did not hear gunshots and question who made the...
Community reacts after father and daughter found dead in home
Alex Boy Thompson, 33
Knoxville man tased, arrested after strangling officer, police say
Michael Tyler Henegar
Wanted sex offender breaks into home to steal items, police say
Randall Lee Safewright, 63
Man zip-tied dog feces to contractor’s trailer for parking on road, police say

Latest News

City of Knoxville
Private investment up by $63M in Knoxville
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
Supply of COVID-19 treatment pills now available to Tennesseans
Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021
We’ll be clearing our skies today with another WVLT First Alert Weather Day looming
First Alert Weather Day On Saturday - clipped version
First Alert Weather Day On Saturday - clipped version