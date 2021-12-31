Advertisement

Crews respond to Knoxville Planned Parenthood fire

The fire started early Friday morning
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Working Fire On North Cherry Street

LIVE: Fire reported at an address belonging to Knoxville Planned Parenthood https://bit.ly/3pGcq32

Posted by WVLT on Friday, December 31, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a fire at the North Cherry Street Knoxville Planned Parenthood around 6:45 a.m. Friday morning. When crews arrived, they reported “heavy fire” coming from the building and began working defensively on the flames.

“710 N. Cherry street is fully involved. Companies are defensive at their time,” KFD officials said. A post on the Planned Parenthood website lists the location as under renovations.

The location has previously been the target of vandalism, though officials cannot confirm at this time how the fire started. In January, police reported that a suspect had used a shotgun to shoot out the front windows of the building.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one critically injured following Sevier Co. helicopter crash
Pilot dead, passenger critically injured in Sevier Co. helicopter crash
Once the 3G network is shut down, 3G cellphones will not work.
Will your cell phone work in the new year?
40-year-old Jamie Shuree Haptonstall
Police seize over 300 grams of meth, multicolored heroin from stolen vehicle
Nissan Stadium in Nashville
Vols fall in OT to Purdue, 48-45
One is dead and one is critically injured following the helicopter crash, officials said.
Witness reacts to fatal Sevier County helicopter crash

Latest News

Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021
Dense fog this morning with more rain ahead
There is another night-time First Alert, as storms come in late Saturday.
Ringing in 2022 with 70s and thunderstorms
Nissan Stadium in Nashville
Vols fall in OT to Purdue, 48-45
Barry Linson completes one million push-ups in one year
Knoxville man completes 1 million push-ups for 2021 New Year’s resolution