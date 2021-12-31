Crews respond to Knoxville Planned Parenthood fire

Working Fire On North Cherry Street LIVE: Fire reported at an address belonging to Knoxville Planned Parenthood https://bit.ly/3pGcq32 Posted by WVLT on Friday, December 31, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a fire at the North Cherry Street Knoxville Planned Parenthood around 6:45 a.m. Friday morning. When crews arrived, they reported “heavy fire” coming from the building and began working defensively on the flames.

“710 N. Cherry street is fully involved. Companies are defensive at their time,” KFD officials said. A post on the Planned Parenthood website lists the location as under renovations.

The location has previously been the target of vandalism, though officials cannot confirm at this time how the fire started. In January, police reported that a suspect had used a shotgun to shoot out the front windows of the building.

