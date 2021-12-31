Scattered storms tonight with first wave, ahead of a First Alert and greater severe risk Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms clip our area from this system tonight into Saturday morning, but it’s a direct hit with a greater risk for severe thunderstorms late Saturday with our WVLT First Alert Weather Day from 7 PM until shortly after 1 AM. More showers continue into Sunday, as the cold air finally makes a return, and brings in a few snow showers by Sunday night.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain is spotty Friday evening. Plan on bringing the rain gear as you head out for NYE celebrations. There will likely be heavy rain in SE Kentucky early Saturday and it kind of just sits there pre-dawn New Year’s Day. We’re *just shy* of a record high on Saturday. We think we’re heading for the lower 70s! Wow!

That warmth and humidity comes to a head Saturday evening. It’s a nearly identical timing for the next First Alert, to the one we had Wednesday. Storms fire up on the Plateau from 7-9 p.m. Saturday (Eastern time), moving in to the Valley from 9-11 p.m. They should exit the Smokies by 1 a.m.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is a BIG time of change. First of all, the rain is long gone by dawn. We have lots of dry hours in the morning and through mid-afternoon. Then steadily colder rain and quickly fading temps give way to - gasp - snow. It’s not terribly rare early January but this has been a weird winter, no doubt about it. Looks like some light snow will indeed stick briefly on the Plateau, NE Tennessee, and of course high atop the Smokies. I even think the Valley floor will see snow falling. Sticking will be tougher around Knoxville.

That snow is gone by Monday morning. We have clearing skies and it’s going to be cold! Lows are in the 20s Monday and Tuesday. Yet another storm is back Thursday. That could be another First Alert, though the thunder threat is trending a little lower.

