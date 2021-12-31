Understanding life insurance policies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a topic not many enjoy talking about, but it’s an important one. What happens to our loved ones when we pass away? Since the pandemic started, more and more people are buying life insurance.

“Whenever there is an event involving a mass loss of life, interest in life insurance naturally increases,” said Darin Reeser, Securian Financial’s Regional Director of Supplemental Health Benefits.

But just how much insurance do you need? ”Some may advisers may tell you on average you need between 10-15 times your average salary but there are many things to think about. So, where are you in your life? Do you have children? Do you have a mortgage? Do you have student loan debt? Do you have credit cards? Are you the sole income earner in your family? How important is replacing your income to provide for your children’s future education needs? There are a lot of factors that are unique to each individual’s concerns or questions,” he said.

There are many online calculators that you can use to help you decide.

When should you take out a policy? Reeser said the earlier the better. “The sooner you buy it the better, but again it goes back to what are your financial concerns? I think often those new to the workforce think ‘I’m single, I’m new to the workforce, I don’t have a mortgage yet I don’t have a lot of obligations,’ but maybe they have student loan debt, maybe they have credit cards. The last thing they’d want to do is leave that obligation to a family member or loved one.”

He said to take a look at the policies offered by your employer. Often times those give you guaranteed coverage, group rates and are easy to enroll. Reeser said to make sure you understand how long you are covered for and you may need additional coverage past what your employer is providing. “You can also consider purchasing additional life insurance on your own in the individual market through a financial advisor or insurance agent. The cost will be based on a number of factors, including type of policy, your age, gender, health, family history, driving record and even travel habits.”

