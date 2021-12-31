Woman arrested after threatening people with knife at Knoxville church, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Corryton woman is in custody after she threatened people at a Knoxville church with a Knife, a police report from the Knoxville Police Department states.

The woman, identified as Jackie Collins, 55, was allegedly standing in the parking lot of New Hope Church at 2909 North Broadway threatening people at the church with a knife.

Officers said they found “Collins on the sidewalk of the church with a knife in her right hand and screaming at officers and citizens.” She refused to leave and fled from officers on foot after storing the knife, according to the report.

Officers were able to catch up to Collins and take her into custody, charging her with disorderly conduct, the report said.

