WVLT’s Top Stories of 2021
From COVID-19 to gun-centric churches, here’s a list of this year’s top stories.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 2021 was a busy year for many, including your news team at WVLT News. From COVID-19 to gun-centric churches, here’s a list of this year’s top stories.
Below you’ll find a list of stories the WVLT News team thinks helped shape 2021.
Searching for Summer Wells
The missing persons case that took East Tennessee by storm. Five-year-old Summer Wells went missing on June 15, 2021 and has not been found yet. Officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and several other agencies have been working for almost six months to find the missing girl.
- Summer Wells Timeline
- Summer Wells isn’t first family member to disappear
- “Good chance she’s already dead” says Summer Wells’ father amid AMBER Alert
- Summer Wells’ brothers taken by DCS, according to new report
Austin-East Magnet High School officer-involved shooting
An Austin-East Magnet High School student was killed in a confrontation with officers at the school. According to police reports, the student, Anthony Thompson Jr., was armed and an officer was injured, though the shot that injured the officer was not from Thompson Jr.’s gun.
The shooting motivated the Austin-East community, sparking several events, like prayer vigils, where the community banded together to condemn the violence and fight for change.
- Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
- Austin-East parent and alumnus want to see changes made at school
- Tennessee officials speak out following fatal Austin East shooting
- “I’m tired of having to worry about dying at school,” 12-year-old calling on the community to strengthen faith, put down guns
Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss killed in Afghanistan
23-year-old Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was one of 13 United States troops killed in a bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. Knauss was a Gibbs High School graduate and Knoxville native.
Knauss’ sacrifice sparked a response from the Knoxville and Gibbs communities. Hundreds showed up to line the procession route as SSG Knauss was taken back home.
President Joe Biden promised revenge for the killings in Kabul and ordered an airstrike against Islamic State extremists. The controversial strike was a mistake, however, and killed only civilians, Pentagon officials said.
- 23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack
- Mynatt Funeral Home to pay for Army Staff Sgt. Knauss’ VA transport
- Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error
Masks in Knox County Schools
Following a controversial federal order, Knox County Schools was ordered to enforce a mask mandate following a suit by several KCS families. The families argued that their children needed a masking order put in place in order to safely attend school, a sentiment federal judge Ronnie Greer agreed with.
The order followed Gov. Bill Lee’s signing of an executive order that allowed parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates.
Greer ordered the mask mandate be enforced in September, prompting a response from local, state and federal Tennessee lawmakers. While health experts supported the mask mandate, Tennessee leaders were universally opposed.
- Knox County Superintendent: Masks required on Monday
- Knox County Schools staff sent home after refusing masks, leaves 200 kids without teacher
- Unmasked students to be counted absent, sent home says Superintendent Thomas
- Gov. Bill Lee signs executive order allowing parents to opt out of school mask mandates
President Joe Biden’s vaccine and masking mandate
President Joe Biden signed a sweeping COVID-19 order, implementing several controversial mandates. The executive order required many Tennesseans to either get a COVID-19 vaccine or test daily to continue employment.
The order was not well received by Tennessee lawmakers, most notably Gov. Bill Lee. Gov. Lee signed his own executive order combatting several of the mandates.
- US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
- Tennessee US representative introduces legislation challenging Biden’s vaccine mandate
- Gov. Lee signs sweeping COVID-19 bill into law
- ‘Knox County will not comply with your mandate’ | Mayor Jacobs sends letter to President Biden
Plane carrying unidentified migrant children lands in Knoxville
A plane carrying undocumented migrant children landed in Knoxville in May. The plane was apparently carrying children from a holding center in Long Beach, California.
State officials, including the office of Gov. Bill Lee, were not aware the flight was landing in Knoxville. Following the flight, WVLT News followed a bus holding the children and saw it cross the Kentucky border.
State and federal officials tried to get answers from the Biden administration about the flights. WVLT News was able to get a statement from the administration.
“Tennessee is a state right in the middle of the country and some kids have to travel through there to get to their destination and we’ve been very clear that our objective is to treat these kids humanely, get them to safe homes especially homes of loved ones and sponsor families,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
- Flight carrying unidentified children lands in Knoxville
- Few answers after mysterious plane carrying unidentified children lands in Knoxville
- Rep. Harshbarger trying to find answers about mysterious plane that landed in Knoxville
The firing of Vols Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt
Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired early in the year after a weeks-long investigation into recruitment violations in the University of Tennessee’s football program.
The firing sparked a heated back-and-forth between Pruitt’s lawyer and the university.
Pruitt was eventually replaced by Josh Heupel, who led the Vols to a 7-6 season.
- Jeremy Pruitt fired as Tennessee head football coach, acting head coach named
- Jeremy Pruitt responds after termination
- Pruitt’s Attorney: No evidence of involvement in violations
- Vols react to Tennessee firing Jeremy Pruitt
- UT responds to Pruitt’s lawyer in heated letter
Controversial gun-centric church buys East Tennessee property
Gun-toting religious organization Rod of Iron Ministries purchased a sprawling East Tennessee property in Grainger County in October. Rod of Iron Ministries is known for its pro-gun and conservative values, and is known to use AR-15s in ceremonies.
The church is run by Hyung Jin Sean Moon, who calls himself the “Second King” and is the son of the controversial founder of the Unification of World Christianity Church, also known as the Unification Church.
The Moon family has long been accused of running cult-like organizations. WVLT News spoke with a Rod of Iron representative about what the group plans to do with the property.
- Gun-toting religious organization buys East Tennessee property
- Second amendment focused church details plans of Grainger County property
- Neighbors hear “endless rounds” of gunfire coming from new religious group in Grainger County
Supply chain issues in East Tennessee
Many East Tennessee organizations, from businesses to non-profits, felt the sting caused by supply chain issues. The root cause of many of the issues was, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic.
Furniture providers, mechanics, heating and air companies and Second Harvest food bank were among many who had trouble getting the supplies they needed.
- Supply Chain issues impacting some in East Tennessee
- Knoxville mechanic says car repairs are taking longer due to supply chain issues
- Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tenn. hit by supply chain issues, woman steps up
- Heating and air companies see supply chain shortage of parts
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.