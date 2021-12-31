WVLT’s Top Stories of 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 2021 was a busy year for many, including your news team at WVLT News. From COVID-19 to gun-centric churches, here’s a list of this year’s top stories.

Below you’ll find a list of stories the WVLT News team thinks helped shape 2021.

Searching for Summer Wells

The missing persons case that took East Tennessee by storm. Five-year-old Summer Wells went missing on June 15, 2021 and has not been found yet. Officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and several other agencies have been working for almost six months to find the missing girl.

Austin-East Magnet High School officer-involved shooting

An Austin-East Magnet High School student was killed in a confrontation with officers at the school. According to police reports, the student, Anthony Thompson Jr., was armed and an officer was injured, though the shot that injured the officer was not from Thompson Jr.’s gun.

The shooting motivated the Austin-East community, sparking several events, like prayer vigils, where the community banded together to condemn the violence and fight for change.

Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss killed in Afghanistan

A Hero's Homecoming Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss is welcomed home after giving everything in Afghanistan https://bit.ly/3trVBsY Posted by WVLT on Thursday, September 9, 2021

23-year-old Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was one of 13 United States troops killed in a bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. Knauss was a Gibbs High School graduate and Knoxville native.

Knauss’ sacrifice sparked a response from the Knoxville and Gibbs communities. Hundreds showed up to line the procession route as SSG Knauss was taken back home.

President Joe Biden promised revenge for the killings in Kabul and ordered an airstrike against Islamic State extremists. The controversial strike was a mistake, however, and killed only civilians, Pentagon officials said.

Masks in Knox County Schools

Following a controversial federal order, Knox County Schools was ordered to enforce a mask mandate following a suit by several KCS families. The families argued that their children needed a masking order put in place in order to safely attend school, a sentiment federal judge Ronnie Greer agreed with.

The order followed Gov. Bill Lee’s signing of an executive order that allowed parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates.

Greer ordered the mask mandate be enforced in September, prompting a response from local, state and federal Tennessee lawmakers. While health experts supported the mask mandate, Tennessee leaders were universally opposed.

President Joe Biden’s vaccine and masking mandate

President Joe Biden signed a sweeping COVID-19 order, implementing several controversial mandates. The executive order required many Tennesseans to either get a COVID-19 vaccine or test daily to continue employment.

The order was not well received by Tennessee lawmakers, most notably Gov. Bill Lee. Gov. Lee signed his own executive order combatting several of the mandates.

Plane carrying unidentified migrant children lands in Knoxville

A plane carrying undocumented migrant children landed in Knoxville in May. The plane was apparently carrying children from a holding center in Long Beach, California.

State officials, including the office of Gov. Bill Lee, were not aware the flight was landing in Knoxville. Following the flight, WVLT News followed a bus holding the children and saw it cross the Kentucky border.

State and federal officials tried to get answers from the Biden administration about the flights. WVLT News was able to get a statement from the administration.

“Tennessee is a state right in the middle of the country and some kids have to travel through there to get to their destination and we’ve been very clear that our objective is to treat these kids humanely, get them to safe homes especially homes of loved ones and sponsor families,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The firing of Vols Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt

Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired early in the year after a weeks-long investigation into recruitment violations in the University of Tennessee’s football program.

The firing sparked a heated back-and-forth between Pruitt’s lawyer and the university.

Pruitt was eventually replaced by Josh Heupel, who led the Vols to a 7-6 season.

Controversial gun-centric church buys East Tennessee property

Gun-toting religious organization Rod of Iron Ministries purchased a sprawling East Tennessee property in Grainger County in October. Rod of Iron Ministries is known for its pro-gun and conservative values, and is known to use AR-15s in ceremonies.

The church is run by Hyung Jin Sean Moon, who calls himself the “Second King” and is the son of the controversial founder of the Unification of World Christianity Church, also known as the Unification Church.

The Moon family has long been accused of running cult-like organizations. WVLT News spoke with a Rod of Iron representative about what the group plans to do with the property.

Supply chain issues in East Tennessee

Many East Tennessee organizations, from businesses to non-profits, felt the sting caused by supply chain issues. The root cause of many of the issues was, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furniture providers, mechanics, heating and air companies and Second Harvest food bank were among many who had trouble getting the supplies they needed.

