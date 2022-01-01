Cade Mays declares for NFL Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee senior offensive lineman Cade Mays has declared for the NFL Draft. The Knoxville native announced his decision on his Instagram page Saturday evening.

“I am excited to continue to pursue my dream of playing in the NFL and will be entering the 2022 NFL Draft. Tennessee will always be a part of me and I promise to make you all proud,” the post read.

“Being a kid from a small town in East Tennessee, it was an honor to wear orange and white and play at Neyland Stadium in front of all the amazing fans we have here in Knoxville.

Thank you to Coach Pruitt and his staff for giving me the opportunity to come to Tennessee. To Coach Heupel, Coach Ellarbee, and the rest of the Tennessee football staff, thank you for your hard work, knowledge, and sense of family you brought to me and our team,” Mays stated.

A 2021 All-SEC second team lineman, Mays began his career at Georgia. After playing his freshman and sophomore years in Athens, Mays transferred to Tennessee where he’d join forces with younger brother Cooper on the offensive line.

“To my brother Cooper, who would’ve thought our dreams would come true? It has been the biggest honor and blessing to be able to share this experience with you. I’ll forever cherish the memories we made together,” said Mays.

“To all of my teammates, my brothers, thank you for your unwavering commitment to change the culture at Tennessee and leave it better than we found it. The memories we made and the impact you have had on my life simply cannot be put into words.”

Mays played in 42 games and made 35 starts during his college career.

