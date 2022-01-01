Dinosaur hunter opens free fossil museum for children and families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You have a rare chance to hold a triceratops horn or part of the spine from a tyrannosaurus rex at a newly opened dinosaur museum in West Knoxville.

It’s a boutique-sized, appointment only museum that a Knoxville businessman is offering as a way to share his discoveries from a decade of dinosaur hunting.

Dick Wills curates the Prairie Fossil Museum in a portion of his VentureTECH building in West Knoxville, excited to give tours to families and homeschool groups.

“The first thing I do is I grab one of these 30-pound triceratops horns and I hand it to the child,” said Wills. “If they break it I’ll just repair it. Because usually I found it in 20 pieces originally.”

Wills said he has enjoyed frequent outings to the prairies of Wyoming and other sites in the Western United States where clues can be found to creatures that roamed millions of years ago.

He now loves showing these fossils to visitors. He also offers detailed information online about his adventures.

A chemical engineer and businessman by trade, he has passionately learned by exploring as an amateur dinosaur hunter.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.