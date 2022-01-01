First Alert Saturday: wind, tornado, flooding all risks before snow flies

First Alert Saturday Meteorologist Ben Cathey breaks down what you need to know about wind, tornado and flooding risks. https://bit.ly/32Bb5lE Posted by WVLT on Saturday, January 1, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you cram all four seasons into just two days of weather, you can bet trouble is brewing. We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Saturday evening, from roughly 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. There is a risk for isolated tornadoes, mostly on the Plateau. There’s also a huge wall of rain and wind coming late Saturday night.

In addition, snow will fly - and stick at higher terrain - two different times. We go from record highs to a massive drop in temps on Monday. Temps plummet even more by Friday and Saturday.

TORNADO WATCH

A tornado watch that will end at approximately 8:00 p.m. has been issued for the following counties: Hamilton, Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Roane, Marion, Scott, Rhea, Morgan, Sequatchie, Union, Lee, Meigs, Hancock, Bledsoe, Laurel, Pulaski, Clay, Whitley, Wayne, Perry, Bell, Knox, Harlan, Breathitt, McCreary, Letcher, Rockcastle, Leslie, Knott, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Putnam, Coffee, Cumberland, Warren, Overton, Grundy, Fentress, De Kalb, White, Van Buren, Cannon, Pickett.

A watch indicates a risk of hazardous weather. Make sure to have a plan in case the storm threatens. A warning indicates the event is occurring, imminent or likely.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Ahead of the main line of storms this evening, individual cells flare up this afternoon. In record head with intense gusts, there’s a tremendous amount of storm full bubbling up, especially on the Cumberland Plateau. These storms are moving east-northeast at around 30-35 miles per hour. The biggest risk for an isolated tornado is before 7:00 p.m. and that’s ahead of the main line.

Our biggest overall risks are flash flooding and also straight-line winds. Have multiple ways to get severe alerts, if power goes out. That could be an app, NOAA weather radio, but don’t rely on tornado sirens to get any alerts.

The big line moves in starting at 5:00 p.m. and moves closer to I-75 a little faster. We’re talking arrival from Jellico the Clinton then Knoxville, from 7:00 through 9:00 ish. From there, it’s a very heavy rain for several hours.

The First Alert keeps going even as the worst severe threat closes closer to midnight. Because storms continue behind the biggest line, there’s still a Flash Flood threat through around 2:00-3:00 a.m.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is a big change day. We dry out by early morning. Temps do not crash as much as once anticipated. Still, they’ll be noticeably colder by Sunday afternoon. Starting around dusk, there’s rain transitioning over to a wet, slushy (but heavier) snow on the Cumberland Plateau. That continues through the night Sunday into early Monday.

As for sticking snow, don’t get your hopes up. We think up to 1″ may stick on the higher terrain of the Plateau but the soil temps are very, very warm for the season. In the Smoky Mountain’s peaks, several inches of snow will stick. Oftentimes, the Park Service will close roads within the park, making the ‘impact’ much less for people. While we expect snow late evening to fall in the Valley, it will be difficult for much to stick on the roads. You could still get a dusting on metal roofs or car tops, but that’s about the extent of it.

Monday and Tuesday are quiet, sunny, and colder. Wednesday has more clouds but only stray rain in the South Valley. Thursday brings another strong winter cold front. The rain is trending later and with the best chance in our southern counties. There’s another chance of light snow Friday morning at higher elevations. Friday and Saturday morning are frigid. Some of the coldest temps this season (think widespread teens) are back.

