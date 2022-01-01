Former CDC director helps parents prepare for a new year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly expected to green light Pfizer’s booster shots for 12 to 15 year-olds as early as next week.

Experts hope this will help keep kids with COVID out of the hospital. The Tennessee Department of Health reported pediatric hospitalizations nearly tripled in less than a week since Christmas Day.

Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said the best line of defense is vaccination.

“Know they’re only about 30% of children 5 to 11 vaccinated. I strongly encourage parents to consider vaccination of their children,” Redfield said.

Children are still the least vaccinated of any age group, but they are also less likely to end up in the hospital. Dr. Redfield said now is the time for parents to start thinking about the next half of the school year.

“I think it’s so important that we keep our schools open we should not be closing our schools, we should not be going to virtual learning,” Redfield said. “Make sure that if their(the parents) children are sick, that they don’t send them to school, obviously if you’re having an outbreak in your house, that you basically don’t send them to school.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics reported that across the nation, new pediatric cases are up nearly 50% since the beginning of Dec.

The latest layer of protection is the Pfizer vaccine that is now available to kids five and older.

