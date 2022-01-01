Advertisement

More storm damage reported in Taylor County, three weeks after tornado

Storm damage near Campbellsville, Ky., Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Storm damage near Campbellsville, Ky., Saturday, January 1, 2022.(Georgetown Fire Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Three weeks after a deadly tornado struck parts of Taylor County, another storm has caused more damage, according to Taylor County Emergency Management.

Taylor County Emergency Manager Ronnie Dooley told WKYT at least ten structures have heavy damage, following the storm on New Year’s Day afternoon. He also says some power lines and trees are down.

Dooley says the damage is about two miles north of Campbellsville. The Woodhill subdivision, Red Fern Road, and Palestine Road are some of the areas where damage has been reported.

Dooley says some injuries have been reported from the Saturday storm, but none of those injuries are believed to be life threatening.

The Georgetown Fire Department said it sent three crew members to Campbellsville Saturday to assist Campbellsville Fire and Rescue, as that department worked numerous water rescues.

