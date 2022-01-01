Multiple water rescues in Green County, Ky. after flash flooding

GREENSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple people have been rescued after roadways flooded in Central Kentucky early Saturday morning.

The first rescue happened around 5 a.m. on KY 1913 and Coburg Road in Green County, Green County Fire Major Bill Mateny confirmed.

According to Mateny, a vehicle had attempted to cross a bridge that had flooded at the location. The water washed away the vehicle and had ejected a young woman into the water.

The woman grabbed onto a tree in the midst of a current and awaited rescue crews to arrive.

Mateny said rescue crews were assisted by the Taylor County rescue team, who provided a motorized watercraft vessel to aid in the rescue.

The woman was rescued from the tree and was hypothermic. Mateny said she was taken to the hospital for treatment following the rescue.

The second rescue occurred as three rescuers had their boat compromised. The rescuers were ejected from the boat around 200 to 300 yards, according to Mateny, and were saved by a secondary rescue team.

Mateny said both rescues have since completed. No other details were provided.

