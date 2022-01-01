Advertisement

Multiple water rescues in Green County, Ky. after flash flooding

Multiple people have been rescued after roadways flooded in Central Kentucky early Saturday...
Multiple people have been rescued after roadways flooded in Central Kentucky early Saturday morning.(Credit: KALB)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple people have been rescued after roadways flooded in Central Kentucky early Saturday morning.

The first rescue happened around 5 a.m. on KY 1913 and Coburg Road in Green County, Green County Fire Major Bill Mateny confirmed.

According to Mateny, a vehicle had attempted to cross a bridge that had flooded at the location. The water washed away the vehicle and had ejected a young woman into the water.

The woman grabbed onto a tree in the midst of a current and awaited rescue crews to arrive.

Mateny said rescue crews were assisted by the Taylor County rescue team, who provided a motorized watercraft vessel to aid in the rescue.

The woman was rescued from the tree and was hypothermic. Mateny said she was taken to the hospital for treatment following the rescue.

The second rescue occurred as three rescuers had their boat compromised. The rescuers were ejected from the boat around 200 to 300 yards, according to Mateny, and were saved by a secondary rescue team.

Mateny said both rescues have since completed. No other details were provided.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We're tracking very intense storms through the early morning hours of Sunday. That's followed...
Snow sticking for some Sunday night
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a residence regarding a shooting on...
Fatal West Knoxville shooting victim identified
One of East Tennessee's first baby of 2022
Welcome to the world! Here are the first East Tenn. babies of 2022
Tennessee State Capitol
New Tennessee laws to take effect in 2022
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day
Warm, windy ahead of First Alert for severe storm risk late today

Latest News

15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell / Source: (TBI)
Timeline of the Evelyn Boswell case
WVLT Logo
404 Error
Tennessee poll shows partisan COVID-19 response
Tennessee State Fair is off, some events still being planned
All Tennessee state forests now sustainably managed