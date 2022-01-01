New Tennessee laws to take effect in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Starting on Jan.1, many new laws will go into effect in Tennessee involving elections, alcohol sales, classroom policies along with name, image and likeness laws for college athletes.

Some of the new laws include:

HB0016- Teacher Discipline Act

This law specifies that a teacher is authorized to manage the teacher’s classroom, discipline students, and refer a student to the principal or the principal’s designee to maintain discipline in the classroom and to hold students in the teacher’s charge strictly accountable for any disorderly conduct. This bill authorizes teachers to submit a written request to the school’s principal, or the principal’s designee, to remove a student who repeatedly or substantially interferes with the teacher’s ability to communicate effectively with the class or with the ability of the student’s classmates to learn if the student’s behavior is in violation of the LEA’s or school’s discipline policy or code of conduct.

HB0100- Conservatorship

This requires appointments for a conservatorship to include results of searches of the proposed conservator in the department of health’s registry of persons who have abused, neglected or misappropriated the property of vulnerable persons and the national sex offender registry.

HB0188- Veteran benefits

This allows members of the U.S. Armed Forces or those honorably discharged who have received occupational training as a member of the armed forces to obtain an equivalent credit for occupational licenses.

HB0742- Wine Shipping

This allows consumers to have wine directly shipped to them as long as they’re over the age of 21. Wineries must pay a $300 application fee and a $300 licensing fee along with an additional $50 fee for each location that takes sells wine before they can begin shipping wine.

HB1178- Voting centers

This new state law prohibits the coordinator of elections from approving convenient voting centers for any county election commission that has not used at least one early satellite voting location throughout an early voting period in the most recent regular November election. It also extends authorization for counties that have an approved convenience voting pilot project plan to establish convenient voting centers within the county for federal, state, and local elections held in 2022. Present law only provided such authorization through 2020.

HB1351- Name, image and likeness

This authorizes an intercollegiate athlete at a four-year public or private institution of higher education located in this state, other than an institution of higher education governed by the board of regents of the state university and community college system (an “institution”) to earn compensation for the use of the athlete’s name, image, or likeness under specific guidelines.

SB0216- Barbers and/or Cosmetologists

This bill requires applicants for a technician certificate of registration, master barber certificate of registration, barber instructor certificate of registration, cosmetologist license, manicuring license, cosmetology instructor license, aesthetician license, or natural hair styling license to obtain, at no cost to the applicant, up to one hour of online or in-person training by a nonprofit on domestic violence. A person who holds a certificate of registration for any such profession as of December 31, 2021, and renews the registration certificate must complete the training by December 31, 2025, at no cost to the person.

SB1315- Tennessee Election Integrity Act

This new voting law requires that absentee ballots, other than ballots authorized by state or federal law to be delivered electronically to qualified voters who are entitled to vote by absentee ballot, include a watermark approved by the coordinator of elections; requires a counting board official to verify that the absentee ballots contain the watermark and reject any ballot that does not bear the watermark.

