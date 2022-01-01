One dead following shooting in West Knoxville
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a residence regarding a shooting on Friday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Countryhill Lane regarding a shooting on Friday night, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
“The investigation, which is being led by Violent Crimes Unit investigators, is in the preliminary stages,” said Erland. “No suspects are in custody at this time.”
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.