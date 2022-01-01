One dead following shooting in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Countryhill Lane regarding a shooting on Friday night, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.

At around 6 p.m. tonight, KPD officers responded to the 2000 block of Countryhill Lane in reference to a shooting with a victim. Upon arrival, a man was located inside of a duplex suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. pic.twitter.com/M1pBVm85TA — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 1, 2022

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“The investigation, which is being led by Violent Crimes Unit investigators, is in the preliminary stages,” said Erland. “No suspects are in custody at this time.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.