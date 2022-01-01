Advertisement

Storm damages homes, destroys barns in Madison County

Storm damage in the Union City area of Madison County, Ky., Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Storm damage in the Union City area of Madison County, Ky., Saturday, January 1, 2022.(Grason Passmore)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County officials are assessing the damage caused by a storm on New Year’s Day.

A tornado warning was issued for part of Madison County just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Some viewers told WKYT they saw what they believed to be a funnel cloud in the sky around that time.

“It was crazy coming through here. The trees were down, everyone was out here. I had never seen anything like this,” said Olivia Goode, whose home was damaged in the storm.

In Union City, Goode looks around at the mess that is now her front yard. The massive tree uprooted in the storm barely missing her home.

“We always talked about if there was a tornado or anything to come through here, that was the tree we were so afraid of. It was only like five feet away from hitting the house, so we’re very blessed.”

Goode and her family sought shelter at with a neighbor right before the storm hit. As she takes in the scene, she can only consider herself incredibly lucky.

“We’re very thankful. There’s no serious damage to the house, just the roof and some water damage. So we have a lot to be thankful for.”

Fire Chief Robert Eades said the storm came in fast.

“I know it wasn’t but three or four minutes after the sirens went off that it hit. A neighbor called me and told me to come to his basement. Before I got out the back door, it hit. Just right after the sirens. So it was real quick,” said Chief Eades.

Eades joined homeowners in the community, assessing the damage, cleaning where they can and figuring out where to go from here.

“We just kind of have to wait and see.”

The Union City Fire Department tells WKYT several homes in the Union City area have damage. Firefighters also say some barns have been destroyed by the storm.

At one time, fallen trees and branches were reported to be blocking parts of Wilderness Road, Walker Parke Road, Brookstown Road, and Union City Road. Firefighters say the debris has since been removed from those roads.

No injuries have been reported in Madison County because of the storm.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We're tracking very intense storms through the early morning hours of Sunday. That's followed...
Snow sticking for some Sunday night
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a residence regarding a shooting on...
Fatal West Knoxville shooting victim identified
One of East Tennessee's first baby of 2022
Welcome to the world! Here are the first East Tenn. babies of 2022
Tennessee State Capitol
New Tennessee laws to take effect in 2022
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day
Warm, windy ahead of First Alert for severe storm risk late today

Latest News

We're tracking very intense storms through the early morning hours of Sunday. That's followed...
Snow sticking for some Sunday night
True's Hardware, Electric and Plumbing has served the Casey County community for 45 years. But...
Casey Co. businesses flood during New Year’s Day storms
Storm damage in the Bluff City
Strong winds bring down trees, damage homes in Memphis
Cade Mays
Cade Mays declares for NFL Draft