Teen dies in New Year’s Eve shooting in Memphis

Teen dies in New Year’s Eve shooting in Memphis
Teen dies in New Year's Eve shooting in Memphis
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen is dead following a shooting in Memphis on New Year’s Eve.

The shooting happened on Castle Heights Drive and claimed the life of a 17-year-old male.

Memphis police say the victim was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where he died. His identity has not been released.

No suspect information has been given. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

