Two people caught on camera stealing foster child’s medical equipment

By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:32 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A foster child has his ventilator and medical equipment stolen in the Shelby Park neighborhood near South Preston and Camp Streets on Wednesday.

Video captures the moments after two people are believed to have broken into Devon Wade’s car. Wade is the foster mother to a 20-month old with respiratory related complications.

”It was just part of their day to take these items from this child,” Wade said.

She described the people in the video as they slowly wander off with her foster son’s medical equipment; ventilator, medicine and diaper bag.

Wade said her neighbor spotted two women: one on a bike and one on foot, walking up to Wade’s car, prying it open and taking everything in the front seat.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m., just minutes before Wade brought her foster son to a hospital in Lexington.

“I hope in my heart, if they knew, what they took from him, that they wouldn’t have done that,” Wade said. “But, it’s just disappointing, just to take from him. He’s been through so much.”

On Friday, Wade and her foster son had spent the last three days of the year at a Lexington Hospital.

Wade said she wants the public to keep an eye out, and can recognize the people in this video, or even the equipment. She says the ventilator and equipment that goes with it costs more than $8,000 to replace.

”Where our heart lied was to be medically complex foster parents,” Wade said. “It’s incredibly challenging. Children need this and families need this as well.”

Wade has filed a police report. To submit any tips, call 574-LMPD (5673) or report it through LMPD’s online portal.

