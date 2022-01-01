Vol fans react to the outcome of the Music Bowl Game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteer fans are sharing their thoughts about The Music Bowl Game against Purdue. Some fans of the Vols said the team didn’t get a fair chance. Specifically during the controversial ending of the game.

The referees ruled that Tennessee did not score a touchdown, despite the ball going into the end zone while in Tennessee’s possession.

Fans like Keevon Rivers said the Vols fought hard and they should’ve won.

“I mean obviously if you look at the game, you can see on the cameras his feet kept moving and we scored,” shared Rivers.

Vol fan Heather Young agreed.

“I mean I think all Tennessee fans think that was a touchdown,” said Young.

Some Vol fans argued the play was not dead, and the whistle was blown after the play was completed.

At this point, any official review of the call is unlikely.

Despite the loss, there are a lot of positive takeaways from coach Heupel’s first year on rocky top.

