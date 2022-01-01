Advertisement

Vol fans react to the outcome of the Music Bowl Game

Some Vol fans argued the overtime play was not dead, and the whistle was blown after the play was completed.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteer fans are sharing their thoughts about The Music Bowl Game against Purdue. Some fans of the Vols said the team didn’t get a fair chance. Specifically during the controversial ending of the game.

The referees ruled that Tennessee did not score a touchdown, despite the ball going into the end zone while in Tennessee’s possession.

Fans like Keevon Rivers said the Vols fought hard and they should’ve won.

“I mean obviously if you look at the game, you can see on the cameras his feet kept moving and we scored,” shared Rivers.

Vol fan Heather Young agreed.

“I mean I think all Tennessee fans think that was a touchdown,” said Young.

Some Vol fans argued the play was not dead, and the whistle was blown after the play was completed.

At this point, any official review of the call is unlikely.

Despite the loss, there are a lot of positive takeaways from coach Heupel’s first year on rocky top.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one critically injured following Sevier Co. helicopter crash
Pilot dead, passenger critically injured in Sevier Co. helicopter crash
Once the 3G network is shut down, 3G cellphones will not work.
Will your cell phone work in the new year?
Fire reported at address belonging to Knoxville Planned Parenthood
Crews respond to Knoxville Planned Parenthood fire
Jackie Collins
Woman arrested after threatening people with knife at Knoxville church, report says
40-year-old Jamie Shuree Haptonstall
Police seize over 300 grams of meth, multicolored heroin from stolen vehicle

Latest News

Children are still the least vaccinated against COVID-19 of any age group, but they are also...
Former CDC director helps parents prepare for a new year
The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly expected to green light Pfizer’s booster shots...
Former CDC director helps parents prepare for a new year
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a residence regarding a shooting on...
One dead following shooting in West Knoxville
Dick Wills curates the Prairie Fossil Museum in a portion of his VentureTECH building in West...
Dinosaur hunter opens free fossil museum for children and families