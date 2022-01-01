WATCH: City of Knoxville’s New Years Eve firework show
The New Year’s Event was held at World’s Fair Park from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville rang in the new year with fireworks, a light show and music alongside the community.
Mayor Kincannon also gave a speech at the park before most of the festivities kicked off.
If you missed the fireworks show, watch it here!
