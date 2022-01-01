WATCH: City of Knoxville’s New Years Eve firework show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville rang in the new year with fireworks, a light show and music alongside the community.

The New Year’s Event was held at World’s Fair Park from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Mayor Kincannon also gave a speech at the park before most of the festivities kicked off.

Kicking off NYE festivities at World’s Fair Park! Happy New Year! (Almost!) pic.twitter.com/rI2384gtly — Mayor Kincannon (@MayorKincannon) January 1, 2022

If you missed the fireworks show, watch it here!

