Welcome to the world! Here are the first East Tenn. babies of 2022

Meet the first East Tennessee babies of 2022.
One of East Tennessee's first baby of 2022
One of East Tennessee's first baby of 2022(UTMC)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee has welcomed the first babies of 2022 in the early morning hours of Saturday.

University of Tennessee Medical Center

UTMC welcomed a baby boy at 3:27 a.m. Saturday, born to Kianah Curberson and Reed Alexander. The hours-old infant’s name is Nolan Alexander.

Kianah Curberson and Reed Alexander
Kianah Curberson and Reed Alexander(UTMC)

Covenant Health

WVLT News has reached out to Covenant Health and is awaiting information.

Tennova Healthcare

WVLT News has reached out to Tennova Healthcare and is awaiting information.

Blount Memorial Hospital

WVLT News has reached out to Blount Memorial Hospital and is awaiting information.

LeConte Medical Center

WVLT News has reached out to LeConte Medical Center and is awaiting information.

This story will be updated as we receive information.

