Welcome to the world! Here’s the first East Tenn. babies of 2022

Meet the first East Tennessee babies of 2022.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee has welcomed the first babies of 2022 in the early morning hours of Saturday.

University of Tennessee Medical Center

UTMC welcomed a baby boy at 3:27 a.m. Saturday, born to Kianah Curberson and Reed Alexander. The hours-old boy does not have a name yet.

Kianah Curberson and Reed Alexander
Kianah Curberson and Reed Alexander(UTMC)

Covenant Health

WVLT News has reached out to Covenant Health and is awaiting information.

Tennova Healthcare

WVLT News has reached out to Tennova Healthcare and is awaiting information.

Blount Memorial Hospital

WVLT News has reached out to Blount Memorial Hospital and is awaiting information.

LeConte Medical Center

WVLT News has reached out to LeConte Medical Center and is awaiting information.

This story will be updated as we receive information.

