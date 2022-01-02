Abused, neglected dog finds happy ending due to Knoxville nonprofit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An abused and neglected dog found a happy ending after being rescued by a local group then adopted by a loving East Tennessee family, according to a spokesperson from the organization.

“Without AGK, he [the dog] would probably be dead now from starvation or freezing temperatures,” the group said.

Fritz, a 6-month-old golden retriever, weighed only 21 pounds and lived a “life surrounded by filth on a chain,” before being rescued by a local group, Adopt a Golden Knoxville.

“Despite the years of abuse and neglect he experienced, Fritz is so sweet and loves people!” a spokesperson from the organization said.

Fritz when "he was rescued from a life surrounded by filth on a chain." (AGK)

Since he was rescued about two months ago, the full-of-life pup went from a mere 21 pounds to 50 pounds. The nonprofit said that they were so proud of his determination.

“Keep eating so you’ll be big and strong sweet boy!!” AGK told Fritz.

Fritz, who a local family adopted, “couldn’t believe his eyes” when he saw all his presents on Christmas morning. There were plenty of bones, stuffed animals and toys that he could have.

Golden Retriever Fritz on Christmas morning (AGK)

“From a dog who didn’t even have access to basic things like clean water to now having more toys then he knows what to do with (and a loving family of his very own) is definitely one happy ending!” an AGK spokesperson said.

If you would like to donate to Adopt a Golden Knoxville, which helps save other dogs like Fritz, visit the official website or mail it to P.O Box 11822, Knoxville, TN, 37939.

