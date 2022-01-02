Advertisement

Escaped Mississippi inmate caught in West Memphis

Escaped Mississippi inmate caught in West Memphis
Escaped Mississippi inmate caught in West Memphis(Ackerman Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An escaped inmate from Mississippi has been taken into custody in West Memphis.

According to the Ackerman Police Department, the inmate, Andrew Emerick was a part of the Choctaw County work program and was serving time for selling drugs.

He was taken into custody by the US Marshal Task Force and MDOC SRT Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Plateau and parts of Southeastern Kentucky.
Winter Weather Warning closes schools
Tennessee State Capitol
New Tennessee laws to take effect in 2022
We're tracking very intense storms through the early morning hours of Sunday. That's followed...
Snow sticking for some Sunday night
Snow affecting schools and roadways in East Tennessee
East Tenn. schools and roadways affected by first snowfall of 2022
Rain to snow Sunday night into Monday
First Alert Weather Day due to rain transitioning to snow overnight

Latest News

A 7-year-old was killed after a tree fell onto a home.
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Snow much fun in Farragut
Snowfall moves out, but colder air is settling in today
KPD recovered guns and ammunition during recent shooting
KPD recovers four firearms, arrests two following shooting
Townsend Road Closed
Slide including trees, debris closes section of Highway 321 in Townsend
How much snow did you see? Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley also breaks down the lingering...
Snowfall To Wind Chills - clipped version