First Alert Weather Day due to rain transitioning to snow overnight

Meteorologist Paige Noel says we’ll see snow overnight, but all of it might not stick.
By Paige Noël
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A WVLT First Alert Weather Day has been issued due to rain transitioning to snow overnight. Not all of us will see this snow stick, and it could melt very quickly due to the warm grounds.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Our First Alert Weather Day begins tonight around 10 p.m. and lasts through 9 a.m. Monday as rain transitions to snow overnight. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Plateau and parts of Southeastern Kentucky. The Valley and Smoky Mountains are in a Winter Storm Warning through the morning hours Monday.

Active alerts Sunday night through Monday morning
Active alerts Sunday night through Monday morning(WVLT)

As for sticking snow, don’t get your hopes up. We think up to 1-2″ may stick on the higher terrain of the Plateau but the soil temps are very, very warm for the season. In the Smoky Mountain’s peaks, several inches of snow will stick. Oftentimes, the Park Service will close roads within the park, making the ‘impact’ much less for people. While we expect snow to fall in the Valley early Monday morning, it will be difficult for much to stick on the roads. You could still get a dusting on metal roofs or car tops, but that’s about the extent of it. Again, the snow will fall *hard* for a couple of hours, but a lot will melt fairly fast. We might see some accumulation for a short period of time during the early morning hours on Monday. So if you are an early riser and will be out early, roads could be messy.

The snow showers push out of here pretty quickly, we’ll see mostly sunny skies return by the afternoon hours Monday with highs getting 38 degrees. We’ll drop into the lower 20s Monday night into early Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunshine continues Tuesday with highs getting into the upper 40s. Wednesday has more clouds but only stray rain in the South Valley late.

Thursday brings another strong winter cold front. The rain is trending later and with the best chance in our southern counties. There’s another chance of light snow Friday morning at higher elevations. Friday and Saturday morning are frigid. Some of the coldest temps this season (think widespread teens) are back.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

