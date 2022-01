KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department located the teen who went missing Sunday afternoon.

19-year-old Justin Mailett, who is autistic, went missing from the area of Merchant and Treemont Sunday.

UPDATE: Great news! Justin has been located and is safe. As always, thank you for helping to spread the word. pic.twitter.com/0AMVsNESef — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 2, 2022

