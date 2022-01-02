Knoxville police searching for autistic teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing teen who went missing Sunday afternoon.

19-year-old Justin Mailett, who is autistic, went missing from the area of Merchant and Treemont.

Mailett was last seen with a blue backpack and was wearing black pants and a long-sleeve orange shirt, according to officials.

The method of travel is unknown as of now.

If anyone sees Justin or has any information regarding his possible whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

Public assistance needed to help locate missing Justin Mailett, 19. Mailett, who is autistic, is missing from the area of Merchant and Treemont. Justin has a blue backpack and was wearing black pants and a long sleeve orange shirt. Method of travel is unknown. pic.twitter.com/zjftAeOoXn — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.