Knoxville police searching for autistic teen

The 19-year-old was last seen with a blue backpack and was wearing black pants and a long-sleeve orange shirt, according to officials.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing teen who went missing Sunday afternoon.

19-year-old Justin Mailett, who is autistic, went missing from the area of Merchant and Treemont.

Mailett was last seen with a blue backpack and was wearing black pants and a long-sleeve orange shirt, according to officials.

The method of travel is unknown as of now.

If anyone sees Justin or has any information regarding his possible whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

