KPD: Two teens arrested following stolen vehicle police pursuit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department arrested two teens on New Year’s Day after a pursuit.

On Sat. Jan. 1, around 12:55 p.m., East District patrol officers saw a stolen Dodge Ram in the area of Fuller Avenue and McConnell Street, according to a press release. The vehicle fled when officers attempted to initiate a stop; therefore, officers pursued the vehicle.

“The pursuit continued until the vehicle approached the area of Ulster Avenue and Chestnut Street, where the three occupants bailed from the vehicle and ran,” KPD Public Information Officer Scott Erland said. “Responding officers continued to pursue the suspects on foot and were able to take the driver and one passenger, both 14-year-old males, into custody.”

A loaded handgun, marijuana and various ammunition were found in possession of the driver. The juvenile was charged with carjacking, auto theft, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, simple possession and felony evading.

The second juvenile was also charged with carjacking and evading arrest. The third suspect who fled was not located.

Two responding officers collided with each other near Bethel Avenue and McConnel Street. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No injuries between the officers or the suspects were injured in the collision.

The investigation continues.

