Maryville College alum stops mass shooting suspect, applauded for heroic efforts
Agent Ferris is recovering from one gun shot wound in a hospital with her family.
DENVER, Co. (WVLT) - One of Maryville College’s alum is being hailed for her heroic efforts after stopping a mass shooting suspect in Colorado, where she serves as a police agent.
On Monday, Dec. 27, Lakewood and Denver communities were devastated after a gunman opened fire and killed five people while injuring others, including officers, according to a Facebook post by the Lakewood Police Department.
After traveling and shooting and killing a 38-year-old man at a tattoo shop and a 28-year-old woman at the Hyatt House, the 47-year-old male suspect exchanged gunfire with police from both agencies.
From there, the shooter allegedly headed to another area where he met Lakewood Police Agent Ashley Ferris, who is also a Maryville College alum.
Agent Ferris ordered the reported shooter to drop his weapon as he approached her. However, police officials said that the suspect ignored her commands and shot her in the abdomen.
While injured, Agent Ferris was able to shoot back, striking the suspect. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Lakewood Police Department said that without the heroic efforts of Agent Ferris and other law enforcement personnel, the tragedy could have been much worse.
Agent Ferris remains in hospital with her family by her side, according to police officials.
Maryville College also sent its thoughts and prayers to the alum and hero.
