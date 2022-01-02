Advertisement

PREVIEW: No. 7 Lady Vols at Arkansas

The match-up will feature the nation’s number-one team in field goal percentage defense in UT vs. a UA squad that has hit 118 three-pointers, with a trio of players combining for more treys (62) than UT has hit as a team (56) the entire season.
Lady Vols point guard shooting a basket during road win at Virginia Tech
Lady Vols point guard shooting a basket during road win at Virginia Tech(Tennessee Athletics)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 7 Tennessee (12-1/1-0 SEC) plays its first SEC road contest of the 2021-22 campaign on Sunday, heading to Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville for a 1:02 p.m. matinee with Arkansas (10-3/0-0 SEC).

The contest will mark the Lady Vols’ first test outside Thompson-Boling Arena since defeating Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, 64-58, on Dec. 5. The Lady Vols are coming off a stretch that saw them play five straight games on The Summitt and six of seven tilts at home during the month of December. UT’s only loss this season came during that stretch, as No. 3 Stanford prevailed, 74-63, on Rocky Top on Dec. 18.

Tennessee takes a three-game winning streak to The Natural State, reeling off wins over ETSU (112-58), Chattanooga (91-41) and Alabama (62-44) on Dec. 20, 27 and 30. UT has shot 50.7 percent and scored 88.3 ppg. during that run, while allowing 25.8 percent shooting and 47.7 ppg. UT also has out-rebounded foes 54.3 to 30.7 (+23.7) and owns a 1.8 assist-to-turnover ratio (73 to 40) over that stint.

Sunday’s tussle will mark the third game this week for the Big Orange, with the Lady Vols using a 24-7 fourth-quarter blitz to defeat the Crimson Tide Thursday evening and begin the SEC slate at 1-0.

Arkansas, meanwhile, has been idle since Dec. 21, when it suffered an 81-72 loss to Creighton in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks had their scheduled SEC opener at Ole Miss on Thursday postponed due to COVID issues within the Rebels program.

Of note, Arkansas lost at UConn (95-80) on Nov. 14 and fell at UCF (52-51) on Dec. 2. UT won at UCF (49-41) on Nov. 12 and plays at UConn on Feb. 6.

