Titans clinch AFC South with dominant win over Miami

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans clinched the AFC South for the second season in a row.

The Titans beat the Miami Dolphins in Nashville 34-3 Sunday.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 120 yds passing and two touchdowns to seal the victory.

Tennessee got help from division rival Indianapolis losing at home to the Las Vegas Raiders 23-20.

The Titans end the season in Houston Sunday at 1 p.m. on WVLT.

Go #Titans! Proud of our BACK-TO-BACK division champs https://t.co/5r5JA1oDos — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) January 2, 2022

