Advertisement

Titans clinch AFC South with dominant win over Miami

The Titans clinch the division for the second straight year.
The Titans clinch the division for the second straight year.
The Titans clinch the division for the second straight year.(Darron Cummings | AP)
By William Puckett
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans clinched the AFC South for the second season in a row.

The Titans beat the Miami Dolphins in Nashville 34-3 Sunday.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 120 yds passing and two touchdowns to seal the victory.

Tennessee got help from division rival Indianapolis losing at home to the Las Vegas Raiders 23-20.

The Titans end the season in Houston Sunday at 1 p.m. on WVLT.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We're tracking very intense storms through the early morning hours of Sunday. That's followed...
Snow sticking for some Sunday night
Tennessee State Capitol
New Tennessee laws to take effect in 2022
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a residence regarding a shooting on...
Fatal West Knoxville shooting victim identified
One of East Tennessee's first baby of 2022
Welcome to the world! Here are the first East Tenn. babies of 2022
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day
Warm, windy ahead of First Alert for severe storm risk late today

Latest News

Lady Vols point guard shooting a basket during road win at Virginia Tech
No. 7 Tennessee picks up win at Arkansas, 70-63
Cade Mays
Cade Mays declares for NFL Draft
Lady Vols guard
Lady Vols open SEC play with 62-44 win over Alabama
Tennessee quarterback passing in Music City Bowl vs. Purdue
Vols fall in OT to Purdue, 48-45