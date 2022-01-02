Advertisement

Winter Weather Warning closes schools

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Plateau and parts of Southeastern Kentucky.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Plateau and parts of Southeastern Kentucky.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Plateau and parts of Southeastern Kentucky.(None)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A WVLT First Alert Weather Day has been issued due to rain transitioning to snow overnight. Not all of us will see this snow stick, and it could melt very quickly due to the warm grounds.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Warning for Knox Co. until 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Due to the inclement weather, the following schools will be closed Monday Jan. 3:

  • Loudon Co. Schools
  • Lenoir City Schools

Based on significant snowfall being forecasted during the early morning hours, Loudon County Schools will be closed tomorrow January 3, 2022.

Posted by Loudon County Schools TN on Sunday, January 2, 2022

