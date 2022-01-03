First Alert Weather Day: Starting with snowfall, cold winds linger today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A WVLT First Alert Weather Day has been issued due to rain transitioning to snow overnight. Not all of us will see this snow stick, and it could melt very quickly due to the warm grounds.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Our First Alert Weather Day is in effect through the 9 AM hour this morning, as heavy bands of snow move in early Monday morning.

The snow is falling hard, so visibility is a concern until around 8 AM and then 8 to 10 AM it’s tapering off to the east. As for sticking snow, colder surfaces like the grass, deck, rooftops, your car, etc. are where you’ll find that evidence. In the Smoky Mountain’s peaks, several inches of snow will stick. Back roads, hills, mountains, and driveways don’t see as much traffic and can be slick.

The snow showers push out of here pretty quickly, we’ll see mostly sunny skies return by the afternoon hours Monday with highs getting 38 degrees. The wind chills make it feel like the 20s in the higher elevations, and low 30s in the Valley.

Tonight drops to around 22 degrees, so expect a hard frost area-wide by Tuesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunshine continues Tuesday with highs getting into the upper 40s. Wednesday has more clouds but only stray rain in the South Valley late.

Thursday brings another strong winter cold front. The rain is trending later and with the best chance in our southern counties. There’s another chance of light snow Friday morning at higher elevations. Friday and Saturday morning are frigid. Some of the coldest temps this season (think widespread teens) are back.

