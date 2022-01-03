Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Starting with snowfall, cold winds linger today

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks morning snow, to frigid wind chills on this Monday.
Your Forecast From WVLT
Your Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:25 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A WVLT First Alert Weather Day has been issued due to rain transitioning to snow overnight. Not all of us will see this snow stick, and it could melt very quickly due to the warm grounds.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Our First Alert Weather Day is in effect through the 9 AM hour this morning, as heavy bands of snow move in early Monday morning.

The snow is falling hard, so visibility is a concern until around 8 AM and then 8 to 10 AM it’s tapering off to the east. As for sticking snow, colder surfaces like the grass, deck, rooftops, your car, etc. are where you’ll find that evidence. In the Smoky Mountain’s peaks, several inches of snow will stick. Back roads, hills, mountains, and driveways don’t see as much traffic and can be slick.

The snow showers push out of here pretty quickly, we’ll see mostly sunny skies return by the afternoon hours Monday with highs getting 38 degrees. The wind chills make it feel like the 20s in the higher elevations, and low 30s in the Valley.

Tonight drops to around 22 degrees, so expect a hard frost area-wide by Tuesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunshine continues Tuesday with highs getting into the upper 40s. Wednesday has more clouds but only stray rain in the South Valley late.

Thursday brings another strong winter cold front. The rain is trending later and with the best chance in our southern counties. There’s another chance of light snow Friday morning at higher elevations. Friday and Saturday morning are frigid. Some of the coldest temps this season (think widespread teens) are back.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee State Capitol
New Tennessee laws to take effect in 2022
We're tracking very intense storms through the early morning hours of Sunday. That's followed...
Snow sticking for some Sunday night
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Plateau and parts of Southeastern Kentucky.
Winter Weather Warning closes schools
Rain to snow Sunday night into Monday
First Alert Weather Day due to rain transitioning to snow overnight
One of East Tennessee's first baby of 2022
Welcome to the world! Here are the first East Tenn. babies of 2022

Latest News

Rain to snow Sunday night into Monday
First Alert Weather Day due to rain transitioning to snow overnight
First Alert Weather Day due to rain transitioning to snow overnight
First Alert Weather Day due to rain transitioning to snow overnight
First Alert Weather Day due to rain transitioning to snow overnight
First Alert Weather Day due to rain transitioning to snow overnight
Black ice is dangerous because of its transparency, meaning we’re less likely to see it,...
Breakdown: The ice in my drink is white, so why is Black Ice on the roadways clear and difficult to see?