Free Buffalo Wild Wings appetizer following Titans touchdown passes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can thank Ryan Tannehill for throwing two touchdown passes during Sunday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

The touchdown passes earned Tennesseans a free appetizer with a $20 purchase at Buffalo Wild Wings across Tennessee and participating locations in Southern Kentucky and Northern Mississippi.

The deal started Sunday night and continues through Wednesday.

The deal is valid for Titans regular season and playoff games.

Titans 🤝 @BWWings



2 Tannehill TD Passes = FREE Appetizer for YOU #MIAvsTEN



Details on how to redeem. ⤵️ — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.