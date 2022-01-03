Advertisement

Free Buffalo Wild Wings appetizer following Titans touchdown passes

The deal started Sunday night and continues through Wednesday.
Buffalo Wild Wings promises free wings to everyone in America if Super Bowl goes into overtime
The touchdown passes earned Tennesseans a free appetizer with a $20 purchase at Buffalo Wild Wings across Tennessee and participating locations in Southern Kentucky and Northern Mississippi.(tcw-wect)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can thank Ryan Tannehill for throwing two touchdown passes during Sunday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

The touchdown passes earned Tennesseans a free appetizer with a $20 purchase at Buffalo Wild Wings across Tennessee and participating locations in Southern Kentucky and Northern Mississippi.

The deal is valid for Titans regular season and playoff games.

