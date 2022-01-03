Frosty cold start Tuesday with more sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Seasonable temperatures return, but don’t stick around for long. We’re tracking another shot of cold air later this week with potentially some more snow!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds continue to move out of here tonight with temperatures dropping to a very cold 22 degrees by Tuesday morning. Spots that still have some snowpack could see temperatures in the teens by Tuesday morning. Expect fog late tonight into early tomorrow morning as well.

Sunshine returns Tuesday with highs getting back to seasonable, in the upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday we’ll see more clouds with temperatures staying in the upper 40s.

Thursday brings another line of rain to some snow showers. We’re looking at late Thursday scattered rain showers, and mainly a change to snowfall in the higher elevations outlining the Valley Thursday night through early Friday morning.

Friday is another very cold day, with highs in the mid-30s, and then plummets to the teens that night.

After sunshine on Saturday, scattered showers return on Sunday but should clear out just in time for the new week.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

