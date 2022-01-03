‘It’s just not fair’: Family mourns 9-year-old girl killed in Fla.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family with ties to Knoxville is mourning the death of their 9-year-old daughter who was hit and killed by a pickup truck in Fort Myers, Florida on Dec. 30, 2021.

“She was my everything; being a dad to a little girl was the most wonderful gift God could’ve gave me,” said Josh Spears, the father of Brooklyn Spears.

A pickup truck driven by a 27-year-old man was entering the driveway of 18469 Phlox Drive, while Brooklyn was in between two other vehicles in the driveway, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Brooklyn stepped out from the two vehicles at the same time and was struck, according to the police report.

Home at the time Brooklyn was in the driveway, was her mother.

“I told her I didn’t want her outside by herself and I was walking back outside and that’s when I saw her on the ground,” said Amanda Neubacher.

Neubacher told WVLT News her husband, Nicholas Naubacher was coming home from work when Brooklyn ran to the driveway to meet her step-dad.

“My husband was out there trying to help her until paramedics arrived,” said Amanda Neubacher.

Brooklyn was transported to Gulf Coast Hospital in critical condition and later died.

“I just wish I could fix everything and I can’t,” said Nicholas Neubacher.

Brooklyn’s father, Joshua Spears, was on his way to Texas when he was called and given the news that his daughter had been hit.

“She’s my best friend and that got taken from me and it’s just not fair,” said Spears.

Spears was in Nashville when he got the call she was hurt.

The father changed his plans and drove towards Florida, reaching Atlanta when he was told his daughter didn’t make it.

“It’s one phone call that no one should have to ever get and no parent should have to go through,” said Spears.

Everyone involved just wished there was some way to turn back the clock.

“It’s just life-changing and it’s tragic and you don’t know how to feel or what to say,” said Nicholas Neubacher.

Friends will be hosting a bull riding event on April 2, at 7 p.m., called Brooklyn’s Last Ride. It’ll be at the Circle B Arena in New Market.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and being conducted by the Florida Highway Patrol.

