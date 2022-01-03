Kids to ‘run wild’ at Zoo Knoxville for Covenant Kids Run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Covenant Kids Run will return to Zoo Knoxville for 2022 to allow kids to ‘run wild,’ organization officials announced Monday.

The course, which will be 1-mile, will kick off the children’s challenge to complete the exercise equivalent of a full 26.2-mile marathon in about two months.

“The fun run is part of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon and encourages children to get physically active, support their schools, and get involved in one of the community’s largest events,” a spokesperson said.

A log of the children’s physical activity will be kept leading up to the final mile of the Covenant Kids Run at World’s Fair Park on Saturday, Mar. 26. All exercise, including running, walking and active play, all count.

“The Covenant Kids Run motivates children to lead healthier lives, and there’s no better place for participants to enjoy the outdoors and have fun than Zoo Knoxville,” Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon Race Director Jason Altman said. “We encourage families to join their runners at the event and set fitness goals together. Once kids cross the finish line, stay all day to explore the zoo, too!”

The run will start at noon on Feb. 5 at Zoo Knoxville. Registration will be $20 and will cover the cost of the event and last lap on Mar. 26.

Interested parents of children can sign up in advance at the Knoxville Marathon website or the zoo at 10 a.m. before the event.

