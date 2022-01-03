Advertisement

Kids to ‘run wild’ at Zoo Knoxville for Covenant Kids Run

The course, which will be 1-mile, will kick off the children’s challenge.
Generic Kids Marathon
Generic Kids Marathon
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Covenant Kids Run will return to Zoo Knoxville for 2022 to allow kids to ‘run wild,’ organization officials announced Monday.

The course, which will be 1-mile, will kick off the children’s challenge to complete the exercise equivalent of a full 26.2-mile marathon in about two months.

“The fun run is part of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon and encourages children to get physically active, support their schools, and get involved in one of the community’s largest events,” a spokesperson said.

A log of the children’s physical activity will be kept leading up to the final mile of the Covenant Kids Run at World’s Fair Park on Saturday, Mar. 26. All exercise, including running, walking and active play, all count.

“The Covenant Kids Run motivates children to lead healthier lives, and there’s no better place for participants to enjoy the outdoors and have fun than Zoo Knoxville,” Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon Race Director Jason Altman said. “We encourage families to join their runners at the event and set fitness goals together. Once kids cross the finish line, stay all day to explore the zoo, too!”

The run will start at noon on Feb. 5 at Zoo Knoxville. Registration will be $20 and will cover the cost of the event and last lap on Mar. 26.

Interested parents of children can sign up in advance at the Knoxville Marathon website or the zoo at 10 a.m. before the event.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Plateau and parts of Southeastern Kentucky.
Is your child’s school closed or delayed?
Tennessee State Capitol
New Tennessee laws to take effect in 2022
We're tracking very intense storms through the early morning hours of Sunday. That's followed...
Snow sticking for some Sunday night
Snow affecting schools and roadways in East Tennessee
East Tenn. schools and roadways affected by first snowfall of 2022
Rain to snow Sunday night into Monday
First Alert Weather Day due to rain transitioning to snow overnight

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Over 40% of 2021 Knoxville homicides remain open
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
THP: Two dead following crash in Gatlinburg
A 7-year-old child has died after a tree fell onto a home in Townsend early Monday morning,...
Townsend Child Death - clipped version