Advertisement

Knoxville family warning parents of driveway safety following accident

One Knoxville family is mourning the loss of 9-year-old Brooklyn Grace Spears who was hit by a car when she was in the driveway of a Fort Myers home on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
Brooklyn stepped out from the two vehicles at the same time and was struck, according to the...
Brooklyn stepped out from the two vehicles at the same time and was struck, according to the police report.(Josh Spears)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 9,000 children are treated in emergency rooms for injuries obtained when they were left unsupervised inside or around motor vehicles, according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

One Knoxville family is mourning the loss of 9-year-old Brooklyn Grace Spears who was visiting family in Florida when she was hit by a car in the driveway of a Fort Myers home on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Her stepfather was parking a pickup truck when Brooklyn stepped out from two parked cars and was hit by the truck, according to family.

She was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol referred WVLT News to the following safety tips when it comes to children and driveway safety:

  • Teach children to never play in, on, around, or under vehicles. Keep toys or bicycles off the driveway.
  • Designate safe play areas for your children that are off the driveway and away from vehicles.
  • If children play in the driveway, have an adult supervise at all times.
  • Keep vehicles in driveways or garages locked and store keys out of children’s reach to avoid children getting in a vehicle and turning it on or moving it on accident.
  • When backing out of the driveway or parked spot: - Walk around your vehicle to check for children playing and make sure all children are safe and accounted for. - Turn off your radio to better hear your surroundings. Roll down windows to listen for children or pedestrians. - Know your vehicle’s blind spots and look again before backing. Check your rearview and side mirrors. - Keep your foot on the brake until you completely shift into reverse. Look directly through the rear window and back out slowly. - Look both ways especially over a sidewalk or other area where children or pedestrians are present like school zones and residential areas.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We're tracking very intense storms through the early morning hours of Sunday. That's followed...
Snow sticking for some Sunday night
Tennessee State Capitol
New Tennessee laws to take effect in 2022
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a residence regarding a shooting on...
Fatal West Knoxville shooting victim identified
One of East Tennessee's first baby of 2022
Welcome to the world! Here are the first East Tenn. babies of 2022
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day
Warm, windy ahead of First Alert for severe storm risk late today

Latest News

Multiple agencies responded to a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon
Multiple agencies respond to Sevierville vehicle fire
The touchdown passes earned Tennesseans a free appetizer with a $20 purchase at Buffalo Wild...
Free Buffalo Wild Wings appetizer following Titans touchdown passes
The Highway Department has the ability to equip 14 trucks with salt and brine with Knox Co....
Tennessee Highway Patrol prepares for snow
Rain to snow Sunday night into Monday
First Alert Weather Day due to rain transitioning to snow overnight