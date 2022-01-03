Advertisement

Knoxville Police looking for missing person with autism

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a missing person with autism.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a missing person with autism, according to the KPD Twitter page.

Devante Moore, 20, was last seen at the City County Building in downtown Knoxville around 1 p.m., officials said. Moore was travelling on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

