Knoxville Police looking for missing person with autism

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a missing person with autism, according to the KPD Twitter page.

Devante Moore, 20, was last seen at the City County Building in downtown Knoxville around 1 p.m., officials said. Moore was travelling on foot.

Public assistance needed to help locate missing Devante Moore, age 20. Devante, who is autistic, was last seen at the City County Building in downtown Knoxville at around 1 p.m. today. Devante was traveling on foot. If anyone sees Devante, they are asked to call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/rDnrMgGQkL — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 3, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.