Knoxville Police looking for missing person with autism
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a missing person with autism, according to the KPD Twitter page.
Devante Moore, 20, was last seen at the City County Building in downtown Knoxville around 1 p.m., officials said. Moore was travelling on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
