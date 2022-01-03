Advertisement

KPD recovers four firearms, arrests two following shooting

Four firearms and various ammunition were recovered.
KPD recovered guns and ammunition during recent shooting
KPD recovered guns and ammunition during recent shooting(Knoxville Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two were arrested, and four guns were recovered after Knoxville Police Department East District Officers responded to a shooting in South Knoxville.

Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting in Montgomery Village just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Four firearms and various ammunition were recovered.

No injuries were reported, and officers found and arrested a man and woman. They were both arrested for numerous charges, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee State Capitol
New Tennessee laws to take effect in 2022
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Plateau and parts of Southeastern Kentucky.
Winter Weather Warning closes schools
We're tracking very intense storms through the early morning hours of Sunday. That's followed...
Snow sticking for some Sunday night
Rain to snow Sunday night into Monday
First Alert Weather Day due to rain transitioning to snow overnight
One of East Tennessee's first baby of 2022
Welcome to the world! Here are the first East Tenn. babies of 2022

Latest News

Snow much fun in Farragut
Snowfall moves out, but colder air is settling in today
Townsend Road Closed
Slide including trees, debris closes section of Highway 321 in Townsend
How much snow did you see? Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley also breaks down the lingering...
Snowfall To Wind Chills - clipped version
Humane Society, Tennessee Valley
Senior Pet of the Month: Banner