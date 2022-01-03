KPD recovers four firearms, arrests two following shooting
Four firearms and various ammunition were recovered.
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two were arrested, and four guns were recovered after Knoxville Police Department East District Officers responded to a shooting in South Knoxville.
Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting in Montgomery Village just after midnight on New Year’s Day.
No injuries were reported, and officers found and arrested a man and woman. They were both arrested for numerous charges, according to officials.
