Advertisement

Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s son.(GRAY-TV)
By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – Officers in Mississippi responded to reports of a body in the road around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Hazelhurst Police Chief Darian Murray said one of the responding officers realized the victim was her son when she got to the scene, according to WLBT.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy, but Murray said it appears he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s son.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Plateau and parts of Southeastern Kentucky.
Is your child’s school closed or delayed?
Tennessee State Capitol
New Tennessee laws to take effect in 2022
We're tracking very intense storms through the early morning hours of Sunday. That's followed...
Snow sticking for some Sunday night
Snow affecting schools and roadways in East Tennessee
East Tenn. schools and roadways affected by first snowfall of 2022
Rain to snow Sunday night into Monday
First Alert Weather Day due to rain transitioning to snow overnight

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Lakewood Police Agent and Maryville College alum Ashley Ferris
Maryville College mentors reflect after alum stops Colorado mass shooter
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Congress’ doctor wants ‘maximal telework’ amid virus surge
School districts across the country are preparing for more disruptions due to the spread of the...
Schools grapple with COVID disruptions
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital