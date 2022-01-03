Advertisement

Morning Pointe of Knoxville hosting Cold Weather Clothing Drive

All warm clothing donations will go to families in need in Knoxville
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday gave us all a taste of just how cold Winter days can be.

That’s why the staff at the Morning Pointe of Knoxville are doing what they can to help keep families warm this winter. The assisted living facility is hosting a ‘Cold Weather Clothing Drive.’

Kari Christopher, the life enrichment director at Morning Pointe says the drive is a part of their 2nd Annual Giving Tree. Christopher is asking for help from the community to bring in warm coats and more for children, women, and men of all ages.

“Scarves, hats, mittens, gloves, anything you might need in the cold weather. We’re also starting to receive some light blankets and fleece throws. We’re collecting all of those items throughout the month of January to go to families in need here in Knoxville,” shared Christopher.

Executive Director of Angelic Ministries, Tony Earl, says he’s thankful for organizations like Morning Pointe stepping in to help.

“We can’t do it without those who are trying to help us like Morning Pointe. We want to make sure that no one comes in this building needing a coat that we can’t offer to them,” says Earl.

The drive will end January 31st. You can drop off all donations at Morning Pointe of Knoxville located at:

9649 Westland Drive

Knoxville, TN 37922

(865) 223-6422

At the end of the drive, all items will be donated to Angelic Ministries.

