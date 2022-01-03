Advertisement

Multiple agencies respond to Sevierville vehicle fire

Multiple agencies responded to a vehicle fire in Sevierville.
Multiple agencies responded to a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon
Multiple agencies responded to a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon(Sevier Co. Fire Department)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple fire agencies responded to a vehicle fire in the Mountain Cove Marina area, according to officials with the Sevier County Fire Department.

SCFD responded to the fire with a chief, engine, and tanker and was assisted by the Northview-Kodak Fire Department that responded with an engine and support apparatus.

“Northview Kodak Fire E-47 arrived shortly before Sevier County units and was able to stretch an attack line and extinguish the fire,” a spokesperson for SCFD said. “We greatly appreciate the response and assistance from our mutual aid.”

Sevier County Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the area of Mountain Cove Marina. Sevier County Fire...

Posted by Sevier County Fire Department on Sunday, January 2, 2022

