Over 40% of 2021 Knoxville homicides remain open

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over 40% of Knoxville’s 2021 homicides remain unsolved, according to Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland. Knoxville saw 40 confirmed homicides in 2021, and 17, or 42.5%, remain open, he said.

Those 40 homicides include the one that occurred on New Year’s Eve but do not include three other suspicious deaths that Erland told WVLT News were still being ruled by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Both the number of homicides and the percentage unsolved increased from 2020 to 2021, Erland said. In 2020, Knoxville saw 37 homicides, and 12, or 32.4%, remain unsolved, according to Erland.

WVLT News spoke earlier in 2021 to Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas about what was being done to investigate and prevent homicides. Chief Thomas told WVLT News that the KPD is focusing on expanding community outreach and freeing up more officers to respond to emergencies.

“One homicide is too many. One homicide is too many, but that’s where I keep going back to public safety is a shared responsibility, and we have got to work with the community. When you look at the definition of oriented policing, it’s partnerships and problem-solving. And, that’s what we need. We need all the partnership we can get,” Thomas said.

