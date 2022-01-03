School closings following winter advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Plateau and parts of Southeastern Kentucky.
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:31 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A WVLT First Alert Weather Day was issued for weather that hit East Tennessee Sunday night. Not all of us saw this snow stick, and most parts melted very quickly due to the warm grounds.
Due to the inclement weather, the following schools will be closed Monday, Jan. 3:
- Blount Co. Schools - Administrative day on two-hour delay, staff should report at 10 a.m.
- Knox Co. Schools
- Loudon Co. Schools
- Lenoir City Schools
- Claiborne Co. Schools
Due to the inclement weather, the following schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 4:
- Blount County Schools - A Teacher Administrative day will be held. Staff should still report to school.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.