School closings following winter advisory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A WVLT First Alert Weather Day was issued for weather that hit East Tennessee Sunday night. Not all of us saw this snow stick, and most parts melted very quickly due to the warm grounds.

Based on significant inclement weather being forecasted overnight and in the early morning hours, Knox County Schools will be closed for all staff, including Central Office, on Mon., Jan. 3, 2022. Staff & students will return to school on Tues., Jan. 4, unless otherwise notified. pic.twitter.com/eGShFmu7V7 — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) January 3, 2022

Due to the inclement weather, the following schools will be closed Monday, Jan. 3:

Blount Co. Schools - Administrative day on two-hour delay, staff should report at 10 a.m.

Knox Co. Schools

Loudon Co. Schools

Lenoir City Schools

Claiborne Co. Schools

Based on significant snowfall being forecasted during the early morning hours, Loudon County Schools will be closed tomorrow January 3, 2022. Posted by Loudon County Schools TN on Sunday, January 2, 2022

Due to the inclement weather, the following schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 4:

Blount County Schools - A Teacher Administrative day will be held. Staff should still report to school.

