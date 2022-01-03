Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul announces he is quitting YouTube

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) announced that he will no longer be posting videos to YouTube, ‘unless it is to criticize the platform,’ said Paul in a press release.

“Today I begin my exodus from Big Tech, starting with the worst censor of all, YouTube,” said Sen. Paul. “As a libertarian-leaning Senator, I think private companies have the right to ban me if they want to, however, those of us who believe that truth comes from disputation and that the marketplace of ideas is a prerequisite for innovation should shun the close-minded censors and take our ideas elsewhere, which is exactly what I’m doing.”

His team said viewers can see his content on Rumble.com.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three injured in White Pine shooting
One dead, two in critical condition following White Pine shooting
Snow affecting schools and roadways in East Tennessee
East Tenn. schools and roadways affected by first snowfall of 2022
Brooklyn stepped out from the two vehicles at the same time and was struck, according to the...
Knoxville family warning parents of driveway safety following accident
More THP troopers patrolling Memphis interstates per MPD’s request
THP: Two dead following crash in Gatlinburg
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Young girl dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say

Latest News

State and local emergency personnel are working to clear downed trees, assist disabled...
Drivers stranded on I-95 for hours in northern Virginia
Three injured in White Pine shooting
One dead, two in critical condition following White Pine shooting
Knoxville Home Fire
Crews respond to house fire in Knoxville, no injuries reported
Bans on school-wide mask mandates could happen, what does it mean for Knox Co?
Tennessee appeals order blocking school mask mandate limits
Coffee County School Bus
School bus crash in Karns